Drivers plan ahead after early snowfall in October

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday’s snowfall together with the pandemic and the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday have caused a rush of auto repair activity.

It was busy at City Tire in Springfield Friday as drivers are planning ahead for thanksgiving travel. This means catching up on making sure your car is in good shape for a long drive.

Travis Koske told 22News, “So we’re seeing some repairs that have been put off months now because cars have been sitting, batteries, chord leaks, things that you see a lot more.”

A lot of people were also changing to snow tires today, after seeing this mornings snowfall.