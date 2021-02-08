Drivers should continue to expect increase in gas prices

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in western Massachusetts have increased in the past week by 2.0 cents.

According to Gas Buddy, the average price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $2.38. Comparing to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $2.40 a gallon, Connecticut is $2.51 a gallon and Hartford is $2.48 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has increased 3.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.45/g Monday. The national average is up 13.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 1.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“Many factors continue to push oil prices higher, but at the foundation of the rise is the fact that the coronavirus situation continues to improve, pushing global oil demand higher as production continues to lag, pushing U.S. gas prices higher,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Until OPEC intercedes and raises oil production in the months ahead, motorists should continue to expect rising gas prices, which for the first time some time stand at their highest in over a year, adding misery to the dire economic situation as millions remain jobless. The news won’t likely improve in the months ahead, with continued increases in gas prices as OPEC maintains a tight balance between reduced demand and supply, keeping prices on the higher side.”

Drivers in our area are currently paying 19.0 cents more per gallon than they were last month.

