Drivers still frustrated with potholes on Route 5 in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WWLP)- Potholes on Route 5 in West Springfield continue to be a major frustration for many drivers.

One viewer messaged 22news saying their loved one recently got 2 flat tires when they hit a water-filled pothole on Route 5 Southbound. That route is a state road and MassDOT is responsible for the damages on it.

22News reached out to the West Springfield Mayor who said in part, “The state has plans to reconstruct the entire road from the I-91 overpass by Donut Dip into Holyoke. I’ll again ask the state to patch the potholes as it’s a state road.”

MassDOT’s rehabilitation of Route 5 has been in the works for approval by the state. If approved, it would include concrete pavement rehabilitation and replacement of Route 5 from Main Street in Holyoke and ending at the interstate I-91 interchange in West Springfield.