Drivers voicing concerns after deadly head-on crash on Easthampton Rd. in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was killed in a head-on collision on Route 141 in Holyoke early Monday afternoon.

Easthampton Road has reopened, but Route 141 was closed for hours. 22News found out it’s a dangerous stretch.

A head-on collision closed Route 141, Easthampton Road, in Holyoke after a car and an SUV collided, head-on near the entrance to the Whiting Reservoir. A man was killed, a woman in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Route 141 is known for its consistent closures when the roads get slick in the winter time.

Easthampton Road, Route 141 in Holyoke, becomes Mountain Road in Easthampton. It’s steep and curvy, and accidents occur even in relatively calm weather.

Patrick Brough started the “Mountain Road Easthampton Route 141 Facebook Page” a few years ago to keep people updated on when the road was closed due to snow.

“I get the information, like a lot of other people, I have a couple of friends that live right near the mountain and they’ll shoot me a text saying hey the mountain is closed,” Brough told 22News. “They’ll see the police cars or the fire department going up there.”

The Facebook page has more than 6,000 followers, but in Easthampton, residents can also sign up for text and call notifications for Mountain Road’s many closures.

Signs are also posted throughout the city when the route is open or closed. Businesses on Mountain Road said customers don’t tend to want to take the detour.

“When they close the Mountain Road in the winter, we will shut down,” said Amy Guyette, owner of Tavern on the Hill. “It doesn’t make sense. You can always get to us from the Holyoke side, but people hear Mountain Road is closed and they don’t come in. So, it doesn’t pay to have staff here.”

In this most recent deadly accident, the road closed for several hours as the State Police Accident Reconstruction Team looked into what led up to the crash.

Police have not yet released the cause of the crash or the identity of the victim.

