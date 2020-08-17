‘Driving for the Cure’ charity golf tournament in Longmeadow raises funds for neuro-oncology research

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – TommyCar Auto Group is hosting the 12th annual “Driving for the Cure” charity golf tournament to benefit neuro-oncology research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

The golf tournament is being held at the Twin Hills Country Club in Longmeadow Monday in honor of Tom Cosenzi. They have raised over $1 million in donations for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute since the first tournament began 12 years ago.

“My brother Tom and I started this charity golf tournament to honor the legacy of our dad. He passed away from a brain cancer in 2009, still dreaming of a cure. We’re proud to be able to keep his dream alive by supporting the world-class research that is ongoing at Dana-Farber.” Carla Cosenzi, TommyCar co-owner

The event includes golf and on-course activities including a special surprise in “Talia’s Tent” a cocktail hour, dinner, and a silent auction.

For more information, visit www.TomCosenziDrivingfortheCure.com/