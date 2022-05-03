WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts’ infamous Celtic punk band, the Dropkick Murphys, will headline the opening day of the Big E, Friday, September 16.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10 a.m. Concert tickets include admission to The Big E. The band reached fame while laying low as a Boston band that started in 1996. They are now known around the world.

The Dropkick Murphys are well known for their gold-selling album, The Warrior’s Code (2005) with their almost double platinum song, “I’m Shipping Up to Boston.”

The band’s most recent album, Turn Up That Dial (2021), released through Dropkick Murphys’ own Born & Bred Records, is their tenth studio album and fourth consecutive Billboard Top 10 album debut. The band has accumulated half a billion streams and has had sold-out shows across the globe. They are heard in, Martin Scorsese’s Academy Award-winning, The Departed.

The Dropkick Murphys will perform at the Big E Arena along with Nelly, Sublime with Rome and Chase Rice & Jimmy Allen.