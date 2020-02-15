Dropout, graduation rates improve for Springfield and Holyoke schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Graduation and dropout rates for Springfield and Holyoke schools have significantly improved over the years.

Both school districts have seen a steady rise in students graduated and a decrease in dropout rates.

Springfield school district:

  • 2019 dropout rate: is 4.4%
  • 50% decrease over the last 7 years

One of the most notable jumps was the graduation rate at the High School of Science & Technology. In 2012, less than 40% of students graduated and last year, 85% of students graduated.

Holyoke school district:

  • 2015 dropout rate: 7.6%.
  • 2015 graduation rate: 62%
  • 2019 dropout rate: 3.6%
  • 2019 graduation rate: 72%

