Dropout, graduation rates improve for Springfield and Holyoke schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Graduation and dropout rates for Springfield and Holyoke schools have significantly improved over the years.

Both school districts have seen a steady rise in students graduated and a decrease in dropout rates.

Springfield school district:

2019 dropout rate: is 4.4%

50% decrease over the last 7 years

One of the most notable jumps was the graduation rate at the High School of Science & Technology. In 2012, less than 40% of students graduated and last year, 85% of students graduated.

Holyoke school district: