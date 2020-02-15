Dropout, graduation rates improve for Springfield and Holyoke schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Graduation and dropout rates for Springfield and Holyoke schools have significantly improved over the years.
Both school districts have seen a steady rise in students graduated and a decrease in dropout rates.
Springfield school district:
- 2019 dropout rate: is 4.4%
- 50% decrease over the last 7 years
One of the most notable jumps was the graduation rate at the High School of Science & Technology. In 2012, less than 40% of students graduated and last year, 85% of students graduated.
Holyoke school district:
- 2015 dropout rate: 7.6%.
- 2015 graduation rate: 62%
- 2019 dropout rate: 3.6%
- 2019 graduation rate: 72%