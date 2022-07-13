SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Drought conditions have been taking a toll on local farms.

Western Massachusetts is currently in a Level 1 “Mild Drought” condition. And farms like Calabrese Farms in Southwick have had to adjust to weather conditions which have a direct effect on their business.

Farm Manager Joe Calabrese has said that this dry season has actually been beneficial for some crops.

“We irrigate everything so on the plus side, we’d rather have it on the drier side where we can control the water with more of a greenhouse effect versus having too much water and there’s nothing we can do about it,” Calabrese explained.

Too much water can cause crops to rot and bring in diseases. Though, the recent rainfall was just enough to ease the intense irrigation demand.

“Different crops have different techniques,” Calabrese continued. “For the tomatoes and the peppers here we actually run a drip line at the base of the plant so we put the exact amount of water right into the plant. On a dry day, we can come over here and turn the water on and run it for four or five hours and that’ll get us through a day or two.”

One Calabrese customer, who gardens with her husband, appreciates the labor it takes for farmers to manage weather conditions.

“It’s very labor intensive. Just with our little garden, he waters two hours a day, so these full time, make a living bread on their table farmers you know, holy mackerel,” said Cherrie Benoit of Southwick.

Staff over at Calabrese Farms plan to keep up with irrigation efforts throughout the summer and hope for better conditions for the fall.