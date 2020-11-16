Drug overdose rapid response team to be created in Hampden County

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence at a trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. Accidental overdoses contribute to 90 percent of all U.S. opioid-related deaths. Rising use of illicitly manufactured and highly potent synthetic opioids including fentanyl has likely contributed to the unintentional death rate, which surged nine-fold between 2000 and 2017, the study found. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP, File)

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A $900,000 grant to the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department will allow them to create a rapid response team for reported overdoses.

The Hampden County Addiction Taskforce (HCAT) will be filled with members of the sheriff’s department, the Hampden County District Attorney’s office, Baystate Health, Mercy Medical Center and several community agencies. The taskforce of addiction specialists and medical professionals will be used to help people involved in a reported overdose.

“While all the focus has been on the COVID-19 Pandemic, we’ve seen a dramatic rise in the number of people hitting a dangerous point with their addictions,” Sheriff Cocchi said. “The isolation and financial instability has led to a mental health crisis, and an unfortunate part of that is people turning to drugs and alcohol to numb the pain. But it only complicates their personal turmoil after the momentary relief, and many are hitting the wall. This effort will save lives and families by offering support and wrap-around services at a time when it is needed most.”

The team will help those affected by an overdose with treatment options and services within 24 to 72 hours of a reported overdose.

A portion of the grant will also go towards a county-wide database system that will document overdose incidents, high-risk individuals, and follow-up actions. District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said this will help prevent opioid related deaths and save lives.

The $900,000 grant comes from the U.S. Department of Justice Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Abuse Program (COSSAP).

According to Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, there has been a 112% increase in opioid-related deaths in Hampden County alone, in the last three years.

The Hampden County Addiction Taskforce (HCAT) was launched in 2016 by District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s office as a collaboration of community resources, law enforcement, health care institutions, service providers, schools and community coalitions, individuals and families whose goal is to focus on a countywide approach to address drug and alcohol addictions, overdose, and prevention.