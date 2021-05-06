Drugs, guns, and nearly $200K in cash seized during raid at Springfield apartment

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspected drug dealer in Springfield is facing several charges after state, federal, and local authorities raided an apartment on Acushnet Avenue Thursday morning. 

At around 9:30 a.m., Massachusetts State Police troopers, the FBI, DEA, and Springfield Police officers executed a search warrant at 93 Acushnet Avenue and arrested 41-year-old Mario Monge and seized two handguns, 169 grams of cocaine, 300 Oxycodone pills, and nearly $183,928 in cash. 

Authorities suspected the apartment to be the location of a significant cocaine distribution operation.

Monge was arrested outside the Acushnet Ave. residence and taken to the State Police Springfield-Barracks to be booked on the following charges:

  • Unlawful possession of a firearm by a person with at least three prior convictions for violent crimes or drug crimes (two counts)
  • Possession of a large capacity feeding device
  • Possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, subsequent offense (two counts)
  • Possession of ammunition without a Firearm Identification Card (two counts)
  • Improper storage of a firearm (two counts)
  • Trafficking cocaine
  • Trafficking Oxycodone 
  • Possession of heroin with intent to distribute

No further details were provided.

