SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters were called to a dryer fire at a home in the Sixteen Acres neighborhood late Wednesday night.

The incident happened at a home on Maebeth Street at around 11:30 P.M.

Our 22News crew could see smoke coming out of the home’s garage, but the fire was contained before spreading to the rest of the house.

Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told 22News there were no injuries reported in the fire.