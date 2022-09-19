SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Professional Drywall Construction (PDC) raised money at their 6th annual charity golf tournament for Baystate Children’s Hospital in Springfield.

PDC raised a total of $45,500 at their golf tournament on September 8th held at the Southampton Country Club. The tournament featured an 18-hole round of golf, lunch, and dinner afterward, with a total of 108 golfers and 40 sponsors to help PDC surpass its fundraising goals.

“It has been an honor to host this tournament for the past six years to help an amazing organization like Baystate Children’s hospital,” said PDC Owner Nick Shaink. “Giving back to our community is at the core of our values as a company and being able to help children here in western Massachusetts with this tournament is very meaningful.”

“We thank all our sponsors and everyone who came out to make this day such a success,” said PDC Owner Ron Perry. “We’ve been working to raise funds for Baystate Children’s Hospital with various events over the years, and believe wholeheartedly in their mission to provide quality health care to children.”