Duckling saved from storm drain in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer emailed photos of the Springfield Fire Department rescuing a duckling from a storm drain Sunday.

Joey sent photos to reportit@wwlp.com Sunday night and told 22News, he noticed a duck walking, looking around a parking lot near MGM Springfield. Joey says he found 11 ducklings stuck in the drain.

Here are some pics of the awesome efforts by Springfield Fire Department!! Joey H

22News contacted Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte who told 22News the fire department was dispatched for a single duckling that fell into the sewer and they safely retrieved it.