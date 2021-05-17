Duckling saved from storm drain in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer emailed photos of the Springfield Fire Department rescuing a duckling from a storm drain Sunday.
Joey sent photos to reportit@wwlp.com Sunday night and told 22News, he noticed a duck walking, looking around a parking lot near MGM Springfield. Joey says he found 11 ducklings stuck in the drain.
22News contacted Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte who told 22News the fire department was dispatched for a single duckling that fell into the sewer and they safely retrieved it.