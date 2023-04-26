SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s Autism Awareness Month and on Wednesday Duggan Academy in Springfield hosted a celebration for autistic students.

Teachers and students across all grades came together to celebrate Autism Awareness Day at Duggan Academy. Executive Principal of Duggan Academy says bringing everyone together for these kind of celebrations is essential.

One activity was having the students line up outside in the shape of the autism ribbon. Students also made autism awareness posters to put all around the school.

“They were doing pictures, putting symbols, what they like, and it was more easy for us to communicate with them. We were able to celebrate with them together, we draw with them. It was more easy when they paint something,” said science teacher Yamila Garcia.

“We felt that it was important that they know that we appreciate them and their differences don’t make them different. They are people just like us and we love them the same as we love the rest of our family,” said Anaiya Santana, a senior.

There was also an award ceremony to honor the talents of the students in Duggan Academy’s autism program. Students in the program received awards for the best puzzle maker, fastest runner and other talents like singing and reading.