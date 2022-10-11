SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hispanic Heritage Month became a classroom celebration at the Duggan Academy in Springfield Tuesday, with students sharing their culture as well as their pride.

Tuesday’s are when Duggan Academy middle school adds innovation to the curriculum and what better time for students of Latino Background share their culture with classmates.

Principal Michael Calvanese told 22News, “Today we have performances for students, we have family members bring in some food from the cultures, having a celebration with them today.”

The culture sharing that distinguishes Hispanic Heritage also enriches the learning experience for these children from diverse backgrounds, enhancing a month long celebration with year long benefits to every child in the school, enthusiasm advanced by the teachers themselves.

“We have students from all these countries, so we would like to bring them out, we want to celebrate them. And having the community and parents and school together is very important to us,” said 8th grade Science teacher Yemila Garcia.

A celebration of one’s own culture in the classroom along with the opportunity to share with others, a key component to how Hispanic Heritage Month can be of benefit to all backgrounds and nationalities.