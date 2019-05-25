Duggan Academy seniors unveil new social justice mural

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A social-justice themed mural was unveiled Friday at Duggan Academy in Springfield.

Duggan Academy seniors unveiled the mural that they created. This marked the first of what the schools says will become an annual tradition of the Duggan Academy graduating class.

One student told 22News what the inspiration was behind the mural.

“It was kind of a collective effort. We all came up with the ideas,” Alexis Jimenez said. “We wanted to incorporate everybody. We wanted the face to represent every student in a way, so they can all relate to it and come back, and they see it like this is our mural, our legacy.”

The program ended with a “passing of the brush” ceremony, where rising seniors accepted the challenge from the Class of 2019 for a 2020 mural.

