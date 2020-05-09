Dugout Cafe in Chicopee closed after operating illegal bar against Governor Baker’s order

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Dugout Cafe in Chicopee was issued a Cease and Desist order Friday evening after operating an illegal bar against Governor Baker’s order.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, officers received a tip on Dugout Cafe located on 134 Meadow Street operating a bar in violation of Governor Baker’s order to close all non-essential businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wilk said officers were able to set up surveillance at the restaurant and saw six people enter the establishment. Officers were aware the restaurant was open for take-out only however, those six people never exited after 45 minutes.

When officers entered Dugout Cafe, they saw two people waiting for take-out and a man sitting in a booth drinking alcohol. After noticing a strong smell of cigarettes coming from the basement, officers went down there to investigate. Wilk said four people were found sitting around a bar along with a bartender. On the table, there were over 20 opened and unopened bottles of alcohol, cash money in an envelope near the bartender, and glasses that were served to two people. A gambling machine that was turned on was also located as well as a camera.

Wilk said it was determined people have been going into Dugout Cafe into the basement area to purchase and consume alcohol. Chicopee Police Detectives, the License Commission, and the Board of Health were notified.

As a result, the establishment is now closed. Evidence was taken from the restaurant as part of an on-going investigation.