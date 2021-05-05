Dunkin’ celebrates National Nurses Day by offering healthcare workers a free medium coffee

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dunkin’ is recognizing the dedication of health care professionals across Western Massachusetts by giving away free coffee throughout the month of May.

Dunkin’ is celebrating National Nurses Day on May 6 by offering nurses and healthcare workers a free medium coffee.

Until May 30, residents living in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties can nominate a deserving healthcare hero who runs on Dunkin’ on their website. Each week in a random drawing, Dunkin’ will award both winning nominators and healthcare hero nominees with a $25 Dunkin’ Gift Card.

The nominees will be automatically entered into a Grand Prize drawing for the chance to win $1,000, free coffee for a year, or $10 Dunkin’ Gift Card.

“We’re excited to celebrate our local healthcare heroes who have given so much over the last year, nurses and healthcare professionals play such an important role in our community and we’re grateful for the opportunity to give back and help them continue to run on Dunkin’,” said Peter Martins, local Dunkin’ franchise owner.

You can nominate a healthcare worker on the Dunkin’ Donuts website.