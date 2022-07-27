SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Shriners Hospital for Children received a generous donation from business owners in Western Massachusetts.

This story of good news for Shriners Hospital for Children all starts with one of New England’s favorite beverages, iced coffee. On May 25th, Dunkin Donuts owners from Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties donated one dollar from every iced coffee purchased to Shriners Hospitals For Children in Springfield. A check was presented to the hospital totaling the sum of these dollar donations. The final total, $25,000.

Stacey Perlmutter, the Director of Donor Development at Shriners Hospital for Children told 22News, “Oh my goodness, this generous donation is amazing. It transforms lives. Every donation that we receive here in Springfield first stays here in Springfield and then transforms the lives of our patients. The amount of lives that Dunkin alone has transformed is pretty amazing and we are so grateful.”

Shriners Children’s provides high-quality specialty care to children and families regardless of their ability to pay or insurance status. The team here focuses on innovative orthopedic, urological, cleft lip and palate conditions and other complex medical needs.

Since 2012, iced coffee day has helped raise more than $250,000 for Shriner’s hospital for children.