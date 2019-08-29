Dunkin’ on Page Blvd. in Springfield closed after drive-thru computer caught fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Dunkin’ on Page Boulevard in Springfield is closed until further notice after a computer caught fire early Thursday evening.

Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad Commander, Captain Brian Tetreault, told 22News firefighters were called to the Dunkin’ located at 694 Page Blvd after the computer board that controls the drive-thru window caught on fire around 5:20 p.m.

The fire was quickly put out with no injuries reported and caused $1,000 in damage.

Capt. Tetreault said at this time, the Dunkin’ is closed until state Health Department officials inspect the business “due to an extinguisher used by employees on the fire.”

Investigators determined the cause of the computer fire to be an electrical malfunction. 22News will let you know when the Dunkin’ reopens.