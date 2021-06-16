Dunkin’ to donate more than $30,000 to Shriners Hospital for Children

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Western Mass Dunkin’ franchisees announced a donation to the Shriners Hospitals for Children of $32,978.

The Shriners Hospital for Children will be receiving the check on Thursday, June 17 at 2:00 p.m.

On May 26, local Dunkin’ business owners donated $1 from every iced coffee and cold brew sold at Dunkin’ locations in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties to Shriners Hospitals for Children in Springfield. The money which was raised from this year’s Iced Coffee Day fundraiser is the largest donation from Iced Coffee Day to date.

Since 2012, Iced Coffee Day has helped raise nearly $230,000 for the children’s hospital.