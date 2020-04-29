Dunkin’ to offer free coffee and donut to local healthcare workers on National Nurses Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In honor of National Nurses Day next week, Dunkin’ is offering free coffee and a donut to all healthcare workers in the western Massachusetts area.

National Nurses Day falls on May 6 this year and all healthcare workers will be treated to a free medium hot or iced coffee and a donut while supplies last at participating Dunkin’ restaurants.

“As a brand with a long heritage of serving those who serve, we appreciate and honor the heroic work and unwavering commitment nurses and healthcare professionals show every day. Their selfless sacrifices inspire all of us to come together to do everything we can to support our communities. We want people on the frontlines to know that we have their backs and they can count on Dunkin’ to help keep them running,” said Dave Hoffmann, CEO of Dunkin’ Brands.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, Dunkin’ has found many ways to say thank you to western Massachusetts healthcare professionals on the frontlines of the Covid-19 fight including grants and in-store offers.