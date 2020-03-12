Dunkin’ will not refill your reusable cup due to coronavirus outbreak

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Dunkin’ just became another coffee shop chain to stop serving drinks to customers with reusable cups.

Dunkin’ said they will stop refilling customer’s reusable cups at all of their locations temporarily because of “public health concerns related to the coronavirus.” Starbucks made the same decision last week to suspend the practice at their locations out of caution.

Springfield Public Schools also recently stopped serving food to students at their buffet-style salad bars. One Holyoke resident told 22News, he’s noticed less foot traffic at local businesses since the viral outbreak.

“I’m not a big buffet guy for that reason, that was long before the coronavirus. But you know, I know a lot of places are slowing down, they’re not getting the crowds in that they usually get,” Jordan Lemieux said.

The coronavirus has a number of local restaurants like Rusty’s in Holyoke seeing less customers.

Starbucks said customers can still receive a 10 cent discount if they bring a reusable cup. They just won’t fill it. Starbucks and Dunkin’ are monitoring the coronavirus crisis closely.