Dupont Middle School offering meals for senior residents

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – During the coronavirus crisis, an increasing number of Chicopee senior citizens are taking advantage of summer meal pick up services.

Chicopee’s Dupont Middle School has been a popular destination for families picking up summer lunches for their children. However, starting on Thursday, senior citizens began coming by to pick up their lunches for a suggested donation of a dollar.

It’s a perfect arrangement for Sophie Zielinski and her 96 year old mother, “Sometimes I just get tired of cooking. My mom will be 97 in a couple of months. I take the opportunity to clean the house.”

The Chicopee school’s food service department has been proficient in curbside service for children since COVID-19 forced the closing of schools in March. Melanie Wilk and her team now extend their service to elders.

“They can just show up, there’s no pre-registration necessary. You just need their name, address and date of birth to add to the roster. It’s meant for adults age 60 and over.” Melanie Wilk, Director of Chicopee Public School’s food service

Those over 60 can also get lunch at the Chicopee Senior Center, but for people of a certain age in a hurry, lunch pick up from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Dupont Middle School works out perfectly.