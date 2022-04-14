WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As families place their orders for Easter Flower arrangements, we may be hearing a lot about “Garden Romance.”

That’s the name of the special Easter flower arrangement at Durocher Florist in West Springfield, where all hands were on deck Thursday crafting a variety of arrangements for the newly placed orders. Owner Heather Sullivan told 22News, customer orders run the gamut.

“We have tons of beautiful Spring arrangements. We have Tulip plants, and Daffodil plants, all the Spring favorites,” said Sullivan.

Heather says she expects the Easter sales to be a reflection of the renewed passion for flowers during the Spring season.