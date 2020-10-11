Duryea Way Park Black Lives Matter mural celebrated by local residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The newest Black Lives Matter Mural is getting rave reviews from drivers at Duryea Way Park on Worthington Street in Springfield.

The mural completed Saturday on a building wall bordering the park has been attracting positive attention since its completion.

Springfield resident Solaris Santos and her son admire what the artists have accomplished

Santos told 22News, “We love it, it brings culture to Springfield, it brings unity, I love it, It looks great here, a perfect spot.”

Given the Mural’s central location, in one park and across the street from another, Stearns Square park, the artwork with a message is expected to attract a good deal of attention.

The decision to paint a second Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Springfield grew out of displeasure with the vandalism at the month-old mural painted on court street across from city hall.