E.B’s Restaurant in Agawam reopens dining area

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – E.B’s Restaurant has reopened its dining area to guests.

The restaurant, which previously had closed its dining space due to coronavirus, is now allowing guests to be served indoors. Guests will be socially distanced and tables will be kept 6 feet apart with only every other table used.

All guests will need to wear a mask inside that can be taken off upon being seated. 22News spoke with EB’s owner about the change and how it’s made a difference for customers.

“We are beyond thrilled to have our dining room open and to welcome our customers back and to be able to see everybody and enjoy the dining experience with the beer and the wine it makes it so much lively for all of us here and for our customers,” Ed Borgatti.

Now, Borgatti did say that while they did have a lot of business through takeout orders, nothing compares to serving their guests in-house.