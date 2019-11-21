1  of  3
E. Henry Twiggs, longtime Springfield City Councilor, has died

Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Longtime Springfield City Councilor E. Henry Twiggs has died, following recent health issues.

Twiggs has represented Springfield’s Ward 4 since the resumption of ward representation in the city in 2009, though he had been a fixture in local politics for decades before that.

In a statement sent to 22News, Mayor Domenic Sarno said Twiggs was “always the gentleman,” and was someone who deeply cared about the City of Springfield and its people.

“Henry was a Civil Rights Activist and a Statesman who always had the heart of his/our community in his soul.  He fought his health challenges with strength and pride,” Sarno wrote.

City Councilor At-Large Jesse Lederman said that Twiggs taught him the meaning of public service.

“E. Henry Twiggs was a warrior for justice for all people, a public servant of the best kind, and a true friend and mentor. He loved politics and his community, and he channeled that passion into a lifetime of service. His body of work and his dedication serve as an inspiration and a legacy that will be remembered by many for generations,” Lederman wrote in a statement sent to 22News.

Twiggs had declined to run for re-election this year. His seat will be filled by Malo Brown, who won a contested race to represent Ward 4 earlier this month.

