WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of West Springfield has once again teamed up with Bird to bring e-scooters to the town.

“We are excited to see our flock of bird scooters back in the community,” said West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt. “This program has allowed us to work on reducing our carbon footprint along with providing some fun alternatives in the area.”

The town was picked to be a pilot program last summer for the scooters and it turned out to be a success. The scooters allow residents to get around efficiently and encouraged visitors to explore the city. The pilot program saw an increase in foot traffic and business throughout West Springfield.

“We applaud the city of West Springfield for their continued commitment to offering convenient, environmentally friendly, and affordable transportation options to residents and visitors,” said Lauren Scribi, Senior Government Partnerships Manager at Bird. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration with city leaders to provide our industry-leading e-scooters during the 2023 season.”

Bird has partnered with communities across Massachusetts to provide scooters as an option for residents and visitors.