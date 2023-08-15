SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – ‘National Night Out’ continues to be observed across western Massachusetts, its a time to build bridges between local law enforcement and the community.

Residents of East Springfield gathered at Marshall Roy Park to hold a meet-and-greet with the people who serve their community. Among those law enforcement officers were members of the Springfield Police Department, and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office.

Organizers there telling us, its good to get to know local officers before an emergency happens.

“Well, its very special because the community always wants to connect with the police officers and law enforcement and the district attorneys office who are all in this together and we are a team and that’s how we get the best out of everybody,” said East Springfield Neighborhood Council Member, Kathleen Brown.

Here in Massachusetts, a total of 87 cities have participated in National Night Out this year.