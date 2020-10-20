EA-Teriyaki opens at the Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – An authentic Japanese restaurant is now open in Café Square at the Holyoke Mall.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Holyoke Mall, EA-Teriyaki Japanese Grill prepares freshly made teriyaki dishes in their homemade sauce without MSG.

Chicken, Beef, Shrimp or Salmon Teriyaki Combos

Bento Boxes

Spring Rolls

Dumplings

Shrimp Tempura

Variations of rice and noodles

Orders may be placed in Café Square or contactless service through their website at eateriyaki.com.

“We’re delighted to add another option for lunch and dinner to Café Square,” said Holyoke Mall General Manager, Bill Rogalski. “EA-Teriyaki allows guests to have a quick meal without compromising the fresh, made to order aspect they love about traditional restaurant dining.”

The Holyoke Mall is reminding visitors to wear a mask and follow their new Healthy Shopper Guidelines.