Early detection is key to breast cancer recovery

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As breast cancer awareness month continues, 22News is answering your questions about the disease and the latest scientific findings.

Thirteen percent of women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer, but the difference now is it can be detected early, allowing women to still live long lives. The survival rate and treatment of breast cancer depends on the stage, so it could consist of chemotherapy, radiation, or surgery. If it spreads throughout the body, it can be a lethal disease.

Breast Cancer Surgeon Dr. Ann-Kristin Friedrich from Baystate Health explained how they’ve made breakthroughs in treating this disease, “We used to be very aggressive but then we learned that doesn’t necessary improve outcomes and survival and recurrence patterns so we deescalated a lot of that treatment to learn what works and what doesn’t.”

Dr. Friedrich told 22News breast cancer has the best screening methods compared to other types of cancers. The goal is to detect and undergo surgery before its grade 3, when it then becomes more aggressive and grows quicker.