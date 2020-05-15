Early voting by mail for May 19th special election available

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There is an upcoming special election next week, and officials are asking that you vote early.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state legislature has voted to allow early voting by mail for the rescheduled May 19th special state election.

Mail-in ballots must be requested in writing, so you need to do that as soon as possible since the election is just four days away now. Once you do that, a ballot will then be mailed to you and it must be returned no later than 8 p.m. on May 19th.

You can find the paperwork needed to request a ballot on the Secretary of State’s website.

The election is for the 2nd Hampden and Hampshire Senate District. The seat became vacant after Don Humason resigned to become Mayor of Westfield. Democratic State Rep. John Velis and Republican John Cain are running for the seat.

The District includes 11 communities, including Easthampton, Southampton, Agawam, Holyoke, Westfield, and a portion of Chicopee.