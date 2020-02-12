Early voting for Massachusetts presidential primary begins late February

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Voters who look forward to casting their ballots before the day of primary elections have something to look forward to later this month.

Holyoke City Clerk Brenna Murphy McGee said she’s excited about the five extra days of voting leading up to the Massachusetts presidential primary on March 3. Voters can cast their early ballots from February 24 through February 28.

Nearly 2,800 voters took advantage of the week leading up to election day back in 2016.

“It’s a convenience thing for people,” McGee explained. “If they can’t make it to the polls on Election Day, it gives them the opportunity on any of the other days.”

Prior to the relatively new state law permitting early voting, anyone unable to go to the polls on Election Day needed to vote with an absentee ballot.