Early voting for Massachusetts primary ended Friday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Early voting has ended in Massachusetts.

Early voting for Tuesday’s primary vote started Monday and continued until 4:30 p.m. Friday. It was available in every city and town this week.

Now that early voting is complete, clerks and election workers will gather completed ballots and stash them away until it is time for them to be counted on March 3.

Anyone who still wants to vote in the primary will have to do so on Tuesday, March 3.

Polls across the state will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.