Early voting for November election begins in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Polling locations are now open throughout western Massachusetts Saturday.

In-person early voting began Saturday morning and will continue each day through October 30th.

Every city and town will offer early voting in at least one location Saturday and Sunday. Early voting is available to all registered voters who have not already returned a mail-in ballot.

One organization is trying to increase voter turnout. The Women in the NAACP will be running their first ever car caravan for “Operation Vote.” The focus is to encourage people of color to go to the polls. More than thirty different community based organizations along with small businesses will drive their decorated cars.

They’ll be reminding people of the options available, such as early voting, sending in a mail ballot or voting in person on November 3rd.

The car caravan will be meeting at 9:30 a.m. in the Eastfield Mall parking lot in Springfield.

Where can I early vote?

Locations of early voting vary based on your city/town. To find a nearby early voting location, you can check here >>

Early voting in Springfield on Saturday can be done from 9:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m. at the Springfield City Hall.

Some polling locations are also allowing to you return your mail-in ballot in person at drop-off box locations. Contact your city/town hall for locations on drop-off boxes.