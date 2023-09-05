SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Early voting for next Tuesday’s preliminary election in Springfield is open until Friday afternoon.

Springfield residents have the option of voting early at City Hall or voting by mail ahead of the September 12 preliminary election. Voters citywide will narrow the field of candidates for mayor from the current five down to two for the November general election.

The election will also reduce the number of candidates running for city council at-large from the current 21 down to 10. Voters in Ward 6 will reduce the three-candidate field for city council in that ward down to two for November.

22News spoke with Springfield’s Election Commissioner and City Clerk, Gladys Oyola-Lopez, about the importance of participating in local elections.

These are the elected officials that most directly affect our day-to-day lives and we have the easiest access to them. So I think voting for a mayor voting for a city councilor is the easiest and best way to get into civic engagement and public service and just knowing who your elected officials are,” said Oyola-Lopez.

Regular polling places across the city will be open for those who chose to vote in person on the day of the preliminary election, which is Tuesday, September 12.