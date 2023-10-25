SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Election day is less than two weeks away, but if you live in Springfield, you can vote starting Wednesday.

In-person early voting begins in Springfield Wednesday and will be taking place at two locations: City Hall from 8:30 A.M. to 4:00 P.M., and the Raymond Jordan Senior Center on Roosevelt Avenue from 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

Voting at the Raymond Jordan Senior Center is only happening on Wednesday, October 25, but will be taking place at City Hall daily through November 3. On Saturday, October 28, there will also be in-person early voting at the Clodo Concepcion (Greenleaf) Community Center on Parker Street.

Here is the full early voting schedule for Springfield:

Wednesday, October 25 – City Hall – 8:30 A.M.-4:00 P.M.

Wednesday, October 25 – Raymond Jordan Senior Center – 9:00 A.M.-4:00 P.M.

Thursday, October 26 – City Hall -8:30 A.M.-6:00 P.M.

Friday, October 27 – City Hall – 8:30 A.M.-4:00 P.M.

Saturday, October 28 – City Hall- 9:00 A.M.-5:00 P.M.

Saturday, October 28 – Clodo Concepcion (Greenleaf) Community Center – 9:00 A.M.-4:00 P.M.

Sunday, October 29 – City Hall – 9:00 A.M.-5:00 P.M.

Monday, October 30 – City Hall – 8:30 A.M.-4:00 P.M.

Tuesday, October 31 – City Hall – 8:30 A.M.-4:00 P.M.

Wednesday, November 1 – City Hall – 8:30 A.M.-4:00 P.M.

Thursday, November 2 – City Hall – 8:30 A.M.-6:00 P.M.

Friday, November 3 – City Hall – 8:30 A.M.-4:00 P.M.

Polls are open in all precincts across the city on Election Day, which is Tuesday, November 7.