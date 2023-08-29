SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Early voting in Springfield’s preliminary municipal election starts Wednesday, with the early voting window lasting more than a week.

Voters citywide will narrow the field of candidates for mayor from the current five down to two for the November general election. The preliminary election will also reduce the number of candidates running for city council at-large from the current 21 down to 10.

Additionally, voters in Ward 6 will reduce the three candidate field for city council in that ward down to two candidates for November.

Early voting times and locations are as follows:

Wednesday, August 30 – 8:30 A.M.-4:00 P.M., City Hall Room 8

Thursday, August 31 – 8:30 A.M.-6:00 P.M., City Hall Room 8

Friday, September 1 – 8:30 A.M.-4:00 P.M., City Hall Room 8

Saturday, September 2 – 9:00 A.M.-5:00 P.M., City Hall Room 8

Saturday, September 2 – 9:00 A.M.-4:00 P.M., Greenleaf Community Center, 1187 Parker St.

Sunday, September 3 – 9:00 A.M.-5:00 P.M., City Hall Room 8

Tuesday, September 5 – 8:30 A.M.-4:00 P.M., City Hall Room 8

Wednesday, September 6 – 8:30 A.M.-4:00 P.M., City Hall Room 8

Wednesday, September 6 – 9:00 A.M.-4:00 P.M., Raymond Jordan Senior Center, 1476 Roosevelt Ave.

Thursday, September 7 – 8:30 A.M.-6:00 P.M., City Hall Room 8

Friday, September 8 – 8:30 A.M.-4:00 P.M., City Hall Room 8

Regular polling places across the city will be open for those who chose to vote in-person the day of the preliminary election, which is Tuesday, September 12.