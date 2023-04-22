SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Wellspring Cooperative Corporation brought families together at Myrtle Park in Indian Orchard for it’s second annual Earth Day celebration.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. the community came together for music, food and activities to learn about creating a sustainable Indian Orchard neighborhood in honor of Earth Day. Local groups, organizations, and co-ops, participated in today’s event to shine a light on climate initiatives. 22news spoke to event organizers about the importance of staying informed about the changing climate.

Emily Kawano the co-director for Wellspring Cooperative said, “So, it’s important to try to build local resilience and local self-sufficiency and ask ourselves what can communities produce locally for our own, to meet our own needs that’s going to be really really important.”

The goal of Saturday’s celebration was to highlight sustainability, cooperative economic development, locally grown food, and climate justice within the Springfield community.