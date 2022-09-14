HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new company is coming to the Holyoke Mall this fall that features magical goods and bohemian lifestyle.

Construction is in progress on Earthbound Trading Post (EB) located on the upper level near Macy’s. EB features gifts and clothing for the hippies-at-heart. They offer home décor, meditation necessities. textiles, stones, accessories, clothing, and more.

Since 1994 as a rock and mineral shop, Earthbound Trading has 146 locations throughout the United States. The founders are Steve and Suzana Gordon and they pride themselves on fostering a company where customers can feel grounded and be themselves.

EB will host a Job Fair on Tuesday, September 20 and Wednesday, September 21 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 pm. on the Upper Level near Target. They need the following positions:

Store Manager

Assistant Store Manager

Key Holders