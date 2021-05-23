WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -This is the weekend the East Coast Auto show came to the Big E.

Families were out early taking in the vast panorama of what’s described as the largest indoor and outdoor show of the season. Organizers hope the exposure to such a variety of automobiles will help kick start what’s reportedly been a lackluster season for auto dealers.

Juan Vargas, vice president and event director for east coast auto expo told 22News, “Especially with the pandemic, a lot of automobile businesses have lost a lot of money during the pandemic. This is a great time to have all of the community come together and make up for what’s happened last year.”

The East Coast Auto show is making its debut this year at the Big E-The two day event has been attracting car lovers from throughout Western Massachusetts and Northern Connecticut.