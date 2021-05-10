East Forest Park Branch Library gifted funds

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The East Forest Park Branch Library will receive $150,000 from the Springfield Library Foundation Promise Realized Campaign.

The Springfield City Council will vote Monday to approve accepting the funds from the Foundation’s Promise Realized Capital Campaign for the new East Forest Park Branch Library.

“In these extraordinarily challenging times, it is important to share good news with the community and the Library Foundation is excited to continue to fulfill its promise to the City and Springfield City Library with this $150,000 payment,” said Foundation President Patrick Markey. “With this gift, we bring our total contribution to the East Forest Park Branch to $1,150,000.”

After 14 months of construction, the 17,000 square foot library located on Surrey Road was completed in November 2019 and the facility opened to the community in December during the 2019 Christmas season.

“On behalf of our City, I thank the Foundation and its donors for this generous and substantial investment in our Library,” said Mayor Sarno. “We are fortunate to have the Foundation in our corner, and their support is instrumental in providing our residents with a world class library system. I know that the Foundation continues to seek donations and pledges for the Promise Realized Campaign, and I would encourage everyone who can to continue to give as generously as they can.”

“When we opened the East Forest Park Branch usage skyrocketed,” said Library Director Molly Fogarty. “The community room and quiet study rooms were being booked constantly, and we saw huge increases in children’s program attendance, overall circulation and computer usage. The project is a complete success as a public-private partnership and we look forward to our eventual reopening and serving all of our patrons post-pandemic.”

The East Forest Park Branch Library offers:

Family and Children’s Room

Dedicated Teen area

A Maker Space

A large community meeting room

Quiet study rooms

Dozens of computer stations

Book and media collections

An outdoor patio and reading garden

“The Library Foundation has been a strong steward of numerous gifts large and small that have been made by generous individuals over many years, and we intend to continue this legacy far into the future,” said Mr. Markey. “Since 2005, the Foundation has contributed more than $6 million to the Springfield City Library, for books and materials, in support of the Mason Square branch, and for staff development and library programs. The Promise Realized Campaign continues this legacy and enables all of us to play our part and make a positive contribution to the future of the City of Springfield.”

A path created for children is connected to the nearby Mary A. Dryden Veterans Memorial School. The library hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. They are closed on Sundays.