East Forest Park library raises $500K for newly built branch

Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The foundation established to help finance Springfield’s East Forest Park branch library has kept its word.

The foundation presented Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno with a check for $500,000, which its members had promised to raise towards the cost of building the nearly $10 million library facility on Surrey Road near Pope Francis Preparatory School.

“This half a million dollars, we built a new East Forest Park Library, a state of the art and natural like. The library foundation helped separate our city library budget so I’m very, very grateful,” Mayor Sarno told 22News.

After 14 months of construction, the state of the art library opened during the Christmas season last year.

