East Forest Park Library receives donation to reduce spreading COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A generous donation to the East Forest Park Library will help to fund COVID-era necessities like air filters and curbside pickup programs.



The Springfield Library Foundation’s “Promise Realized” Campaign is a combination of state funding, local funding, and private funding. Thursday, the six children of former city Solicitor William White and his wife Patricia donated $200,000 to the campaign.

Springfield Library Director Molly Fogarty told 22News, the foundation has been touched by Springfield residents’ commitment to their library system, and this donation will have a massive impact.

“Absolutely, yes, it helps with the building, helps with programming, our collections, our equipment it helps with it all. It’s a wonderful testament to the staff, the public cares so much the people care so much.” Molly Fogarty, Library Director

Construction on the East Forest Park Branch was completed in November 2019, and the facility opened to the community in December.