East Longmeadow 4th of July Carnival announced

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of East Longmeadow announced the 4th of July carnival is returning June 30 through July 4th.

According to the Town of East Longmeadow, the 4th of July celebration will take place starting at 6 p.m. with the carnival on Wednesday June 30. 7Roads Band will perform live in concert June 30th at 7 p.m. The carnival will be held Wednesday, June 30 through Saturday, July 3 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Trailer Trash is scheduled to perform Saturday, July 3 at 7 p.m. followed by the fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.

The parade will be held on Sunday, July 4th starting at 10 a.m. from the High School on Maple Street and ends on Hanward Hill. According to a letter from Ryan Quimby, the Chairman of the East Longmeadow 4th of July Parade Committee, due to COVID-19 government restrictions, regulations must be adhered to comply with any health regulations such as social distancing and mask wearing.