East Longmeadow 4th of July Parade planning

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The East Longmeadow Parade Committee is planning to hold the 4th of July Parade.

The parade will be held on Sunday, July 4th starting at 10 a.m. from the High School on Maple Street and ends on Hanward Hill. According to a letter from Ryan Quimby, the Chairman of the East Longmeadow 4th of July Parade Committee, due to COVID-19 government restrictions, regulations must be adhered to comply with any health regulations such as social distancing and mask wearing.

The Parade Committee is looking for organizers to help on parade day. If you are interested, you can email 4th@eastlongmeadowma.gov. Anyone that is looking to participate in the parade as a marching group, float, band, business, sports team, or other are being asked to complete the sign-up form online before June 1.

The 2020 events that included the East Longmeadow Rotary Summer Concert Series, the East Longmeadow 4th of July Fireworks along with the 4th of July Parade and the East Longmeadow Carnival were canceled last May due to the coronavirus pandemic. A convoy of classic and muscle cars drove the parade through the three-mile stretch of road where on a normal fourth of July, thousands would have marched last year.