East Longmeadow accepting donations for Veterans Memorial

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – It will take $475,000 to turn a star-shaped veterans memorial from a concept to a reality on the lawn of the East Longmeadow Senior Center.

The East Longmeadow Big Y supermarket made a $2,000 gift to the memorial fund on Thursday.

Veterans Memorial Committee Chair Terry Glusko received the check in person, saying “To Claire D’amour Dailey, [Big Y’s] Vice President of Corporate Communications and all the Big Y staff, I can’t thank you enough.”

Between local contributions and a hoped-for $100,000 state grant, East Longmeadow hopes to have the memorial to the town’s war dead completed by the spring of 2021.

“It’s the least we can do for the veterans who gave their lives for our freedom,” fellow committee member Edward Brown told 22News. “And this is the ideal location.”

The memorial will be built on East Longmeadow’s heavily traveled North Main Street. The project has support from town officials as well as veterans.

“It takes a community to build something like this,” Walter Esposito said. “And the pride we’re going to feel, it’s the achievement of a lifetime.”

But for now, the fundraising continues. Their next source of contributions comes a week from Friday at a major fundraising country music event being held at the Springfield Elks Lodge on Tiffany Street.