East Longmeadow Airmen assigned to Westover ARB dies during training mission

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An East Longmeadow U.S. Air Force Reserve Airmen assigned to the Westover Air Reserve Base has died.

According to Col. Craig C. Peters, Master Sgt. Scott W. Blais died to natural causes during a regularly scheduled training mission at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor base in Hickam, Hawaii.

Blais was assigned to the 337th Airlift Squadron as a flight engineer.

“Scott was an invaluable member of the Patriot Wing for more than 16 years and his sudden loss is heartfelt across the wing as he and his family remain in our thoughts and prayers,” Peters said. “All efforts are now focused on providing critical support to Scott’s family as they go through this difficult time. I’m extremely proud of our leadership and support teams who immediately sprang into action to not only support Scott’s family, but to also assist fellow Airmen and friends.”

Blais was 48-years-old, lived in East Longmeadow and was married with two children. He had been assigned to Westover since August 2004.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced as of Monday.