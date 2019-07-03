East Longmeadow annual Fourth of July parade

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass (WWLP) – East Longmeadow is having their annual Fourth of July parade at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The parade will start at East Longmeadow High School and move through the center of town onto North Main Street and end at Hanward Hill at the middle school.

East Longmeadow will celebrate its proud history through this 125th-anniversary float occupying a place of honor during the parade.

“The historic building is the train house where the quarries were, the quarry yards and our logo is a historic past and a new beginning,” said Ryan Quimby, chairman of the 125th Anniversary Observance.

The East Longmeadow Police Department told 22News, residents should use caution in the center of town due to a high volume of pedestrian traffic.

“The community itself has developed over the years as a tight-knit community that’s worked together when certain things came about along the way in history,” said Police Chief Jeffrey Calessio.

Police say residents should pay attention to the Maple Street area near the carnival and the Shaker Road area.

Parking restrictions will be put in place to ease traffic and allow room for emergency vehicles according to police.